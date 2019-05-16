‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting Stunner: Soap Vet Eva LaRue Headed To Genoa City

The Rosales family grows in Genoa City.

Former All My Children star, Eva LaRue will join the cast of The Young and the Restless.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, LaRue will portray Celeste Rosales — Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) mother. Reportedly Celeste shares a complicated relationship with her children. The actress begins filming for Y&R next week, and her first airdate is June 26. Vilasuso and LaRue both worked at AMC, and they briefly worked together on the now defunct ABC sudser — she was Dr. Maria Santos Grey, and he was Dr. Griffin Castillo.

In addition to portraying Dr. Maria Santos Grey in Pine Valley from 1993 to 2011, LaRue joined the CBS family as Natalia Boa Vista on CSI: Miami. She was on the popular primetime show from 2005 to 2011. LaRue earned two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her work in daytime. Currently, LaRue hosts Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Animal Tales on CW.

The Inquisitr reported that Rosales family members Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Arturo (Jason Canela) will leave Genoa City very soon, which left just two of them in town. With the departure of half the family viewers worried that they all may eventually disappear, so news that their mother will show up, makes it seem as if the Rosaleses will stick around for a while. Unfortunately for Arturo, he will not be in Genoa City when his mother arrives because he and Mia plan to move back to Miami. However, this new addition to the family may mean that Arturo shows up in storylines sometime in the future.

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), who portrayed Annie Novak on AMC from 2006 to 2011, welcomed her former co-star to Y&R with an excited tweet. Egan wrote, “Yayyyy!!!” followed by handclap and star emojis and tagged LaRue.

Fans shared the actress’s excitement over working LaRue again.

One replied, “Melissa, I’m thrilled you and Eva are on the same show again.”

Another wrote, “Yes, yes and yes!!! Love me some Eva LaRue.”

It looks like the daytime veteran will be a welcome addition to Y&R with fans eagerly anticipating her arrival in Genoa City. It has been a while since somebody in her age category has joined, so viewers are looking forward to seeing Celeste interact with other long-time cast members on the show. Who knows? With Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) finding himself so unlucky in love lately, he might find himself with a brand new love interest before the summer is over.