WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Comments On Former Champion Having Wrestled Last Match Ever

The former NXT Champion has something to say about Sheamus' time in WWE.

Rumors are always flying around in the world of professional wrestling and most of the time, the superstars and wrestlers just ignore them. Sometimes, though, there are things that require a bit more attention and they aren’t afraid to speak out. Speculation started being passed around the past week that a former WWE Champion had wrestled his final match ever due to injuries, but Drew McIntyre wants to set the record straight on a few things.

Within the last week, The Inquisitr reported of rumors going around that Sheamus was dealing with a concussion and that is why he’s been off WWE television for a while. The former multi-time champion hasn’t been seen since right after WrestleMania 35, and it was thought that he was simply taking time.

On top of the news of his concussion, there were rumors that Sheamus’ injuries had built up so much that he was going to need to retire. With the idea that he has wrestled his last-ever match, some believe that was why The Bar was split up and Cesaro was moved to Monday Night Raw.

Neither WWE nor Sheamus has said anything regarding his health status or rumored retirement, but someone else is speaking out on the situation.

WWE

Drew McIntyre was a recent guest on talkSPORT where he discussed a number of topics regarding his career, WWE, and other superstars. McIntyre was actually one of the last people to wrestle with Sheamus before he took some time off, and the former NXT Champion was asked about the retirement rumors.

While McIntyre didn’t say a lot, but he did want to let people know that not everything they always read is the truth.

“To see him go on and win multiple titles, Royal Rumbles, Money In The Banks and pretty much everything you can win is really awesome. I’m so proud of everything he’s done, but I wouldn’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

It’s very possible that Sheamus’ career in WWE and wrestling is not over, but no-one outside of him really knows for sure. McIntyre is a good friend of Sheamus and is in touch with him, and that is why he probably spoke out now about the rumors.

McIntyre is quite outspoken and hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind when it comes to something he’s serious about. Last year, he called out everyone in the WWE locker room who was not “fulfilling their potential” as reported by The Inquisitr.