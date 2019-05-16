‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Abby Is The Last To Know

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, May 16, brings a confession from Rey, a stunning revelation for Adam that leaves him disgusted by his past life, and a moment where Abby feels like the proverbial red-headed stepchild when she realizes nobody bothered to tell her that her brother Adam is alive.

Sharon (Sharon Case) caught Adam (Mark Grossman) with a duffel bag filled with cash, and he told her it was his safety net. Adam also felt somebody had been in the tack house, and he found a picture of Delia. Sharon knew who it was, but she told him Victoria (Amelia Heinle) needed to tell him about his history with the little girl.

Sharon called Victoria, and Victoria agreed to meet Adam at Society. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria showed up to meet Adam, and Billy was protective of his family. Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) was stunned to see her brother since nobody bothered to give her the “good” news. Upset, Abby called Victor (Eric Braeden) after learning that the whole family aside from her already knew the story.

Billy and Victoria told Adam that he killed Delia in a hit and run accident. Victoria insisted it was an accident, and Adam was horrified by his behavior. Billy told Adam that he hid the evidence, and Adam commented that Billy must have wanted to kill him. Adam apologized.

Adam left, and Abby and Victoria talked. Abby revealed she doesn’t feel that Victor loves his children equally. After Abby’s shock, Nate (Sean Dominick) informed Abby that even though she said she’s sworn off men, he won’t give up on getting her to go out with him.

Adam confronted Victor at Newman Enterprises. Adam complained that his father didn’t tell him about Delia and he wondered what else Victor kept from him. Victor encouraged Adam to discover everything for himself, but Adam wasn’t sure he wanted to know anything else. Earlier, Victor had advised somebody to keep an eye on Adam, and then later, Victor left Nick (Joshua Morrow) an angry voicemail for not returning his calls.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) confessed to Paul (Doug Davidson) that he covered up Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) crime. Since neither Lola (Sasha Calle) nor Abby was willing to press charges, Paul decided he wouldn’t pursue the case, leaving Arturo (Jason Canela) and Mia free to leave Genoa City and return to Miami. Later, Rey and Sharon reunited at her house and made out, but Adam interrupted, and Rey gave them time to talk.