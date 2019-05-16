Wendy Williams Gushes About Single Life In NYC During Night Out With Blac Chyna

Wendy Wiliams is making some new friends now that she’s a single woman. On Wednesday evening, the talk show host was spotted out to dinner with model Blac Chyna, who had appeared for an interview on the Wendy Williams Show earlier that day. TMZ caught up with the pair after their meal and heard Williams gush about how much she loves the single life in New York City.

The 54-year-old author explained that one of the perks of being single is having the freedom to go out with friends frequently and even meet some new people.

“How’s single life treating you, Wendy? Are you dating anyone?” the paparazzi asked when the caught Chyna and Williams leaving Mediterranean restaurant Pergola in New York City.

“I’m making friends!” Williams declared proudly.

When asked if she has a type, Williams said no — she is keeping her options open.

From the looks of the video TMZ captured, it seems Williams had a blast on her girls’ night with Chyna.

Williams officially filed for divorce from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, in April after rumors circulated that his alleged mistress gave birth to his son. The talk show host cut ties from Hunter quickly — he was fired as executive producer of the Wendy Williams Show, she cut him off financially, and she moved out of their shared New Jersey home into a Manhattan apartment by herself.

Williams also declared this week that she is shutting down the Hunter Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing resources for drug education, prevention, and rehabilitation programs that she and Hunter founded in 2014, People reported. The television personality explained that she will dedicate her time to other similar foundations.

However, she did explain during Tuesday’s episode of her talk show that she is still speaking civilly to Hunter for the sake of their 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“You don’t just throw away 25 years lock stock and barrel,” Williams said of the complicated split.

In any case, Williams is determined to enjoy herself and her new life. She is even getting back on the dating scene. The radio host revealed that she “goes out a lot” now that she is single because she’s a “good-time girl.”

“I like to have fun,” she added.

Williams admitted that although she does not have a boyfriend, she does have a rediscovered “love for men” and keeps a “parade” of them coming and going from her apartment to help her unpack.