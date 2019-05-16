Kim Kardashian Goes Topless As She Celebrates Her 5-Year Anniversary

Kim Kardashian is getting sexy in her latest social media snapshot.

On Thursday, Kim took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself getting steamy to promote her latest KKW Beauty line.

In the picture, Kardashian is seen completely topless as she snuggles up against a wall of gorgeous white flowers. Kim stands with her bare back to the camera as she turns her head to give a sultry stare into the lens.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sports a deep tan all over her body and has her long, dark hair slicked back. Kim’s locks are styled in damp, loose waves which fall down her back.

Kardashian also holds a stunning white rose in her left hand as she puts the flower to her face and shows off her huge diamond engagement ring from husband Kanye West.

Kim dons a full face of makeup for the photograph, which includes darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, and a nude lip color. Kardashian also sports highlighter on her brow bones and blush on her cheeks.

In the caption of the picture, Kim reveals that her new line is titled Mrs. West to honor her fifth wedding anniversary with Kanye West.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian is one busy woman. The reality star welcomed her fourth child, a baby boy, earlier this month via surrogate.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kim’s sisters believe that she’s overwhelmed by her growing family, business, and the fact that she’s studying to be a lawyer.

“Kim’s sisters think she’s gotten herself in way over her head with four kids and cannot believe that she’s already ready to add another one to the mix. She thinks that, because she is no longer bearing the children herself, she can just keep popping them out,” an insider told the outlet.

However, the source goes on to state that Kim has hired a team of new nannies, and that Kardashian leans on them to help her out during her busy days.

“Between Kim’s nannies and her sister’s nannies. no one in that family really knows what being a mother is about, except for Kourtney,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s family life, career, and her goal of becoming a lawyer by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.