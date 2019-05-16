Jon Gosselin Reveals What He Thinks About Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin’s New Reality Dating Show

Kate Gosselin is preparing for her new reality show Kate Plus Date, but what does her ex-husband Jon Gosselin think about her new endeavor? According to a report from Us Weekly, Jon doesn’t seem too impressed by the latest reality show.

On Wednesday, Jon was interviewed by HLN TV, and he revealed what he thinks about his ex-wife and the mother of his eight children appearing on the show.

“Well, I guess, to each [their] own. Whatever keeps the lights on. I don’t know. I just work a normal job, so I haven’t really been on reality TV in about 10 years.”

While Jon mentions not being on reality television for the past 10 years, Kate talks about being single for the past 10 years in the teaser for the new show. According to People, the Kate Plus Date teaser shows Kate talking about her love life.

“Have you noticed I’ve been single for the last decade? I don’t even know, like, what the rules are. Like, can somebody help me out here?”

The couple’s 18-year-old twins, Mady and Cara, will appear on the show, and Mady opened up about her mom’s dating life, saying seeing her mom try to be “flirty” makes her want to “throw up.”

Two of the sextuplets live with Jon and his girlfriend, while the twins and four of the former couples’ sextuplets live with their mother, reportedly “right down the road” from their dad. Even though Jon admits that he sees them, there is little interaction.

“I see them, but I really don’t have any interaction with the other six. Collin had one visitation with his siblings since he’s been back. We’re working on that.”

As for whether or not any of the sextuplets will appear on the new reality show series, Jon explained that since Colin and his daughter Hannah live with him so they will not be on the show.

Jon and Kate appeared on the show Jon and Kate Plus 8, which followed the couple as they cared for their twins along with their sextuplets. After the couple split, Kate and the kids appeared on Kate Plus 8, which continued to follow Kate and her kids. Now, the mom of eight is making her return to reality television with the new dating show.

Kate Plus Date will follow Kate as she goes out on different dates with different men. Will she be able to find love? If you want to find out, the show premieres on June 10 on TLC and viewers can tune in to see how things go for the mom of eight.