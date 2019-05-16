‘Saw’ To Be Reimagined In New Spinoff From Chris Rock

The comedian is going to take on the horror franchise.

Horror movie remakes are absolutely nothing new, but they seem to be happening in a much quicker fashion than they used to be. Back in 2004, James Wan and Leigh Whannell created the Saw franchise, which shocked the world and spawned many sequels. Now, less than two decades later, the series is already being “reimagined,” and the person behind the spinoff is none other than comedian Chris Rock.

Variety is reporting that Rock is partnering with Lionsgate to create a spinoff of sorts that will also be seen as a “reimagining” of Saw. Rock has apparently loved the franchise since the very beginning and wants to see it have new life.

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” Rock said. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

While some fans may not be entirely on board with the idea of Rock being the one behind the Saw reimagining, there is other news that may help. First, he is working with Lionsgate, which is known for its horror films. Second, the new film will be directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed Saw II, III, and IV.

There has been no casting news as of yet, but the movie hits theaters in late 2020, so something should be known soon.

The focus of the Saw franchise is a character by the name of Jigsaw who captures people and puts them into sadistic traps to pay for their life of crime. Tobin Bell has played the role in all eight of the movies that have been made thus far.

The new Saw will come from a screenplay that is from the mind of Chris Rock and written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. Everyone working on this new movie is really excited about what’s to come and believe it will be a true treat for horror movie fans.

James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the creators of Saw, will executive produce the movie, along with Rock and Daniel Heffner. Lionsgate’s Mark Bourg and Oren Koules will produce the film, just as they have all eight of the other movies in the franchise, and they believe something special is coming.

“Chris wants to put his own spin on the Saw franchise in the way Eddie Murphy put a completely fresh perspective on buddy-cop films with 48 Hours. This new Saw is going to be an event film in the making for horror fans. It will have all of the twists and turns and hardcore layers that our fans expect directed by one of the masters of the craft, Darren Lynn Bousman. We can’t wait to get started.”

An exact name for the movie has not yet been released, but there will be some new horror hitting theaters in time for Halloween next year. The next installment in the Saw franchise will be released on October 23, 2020.