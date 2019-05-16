Lamar Odom Speaks Out About The Lasting Damage Caused From His Overdose

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is still suffering from the consequences of an overdose in 2015 that nearly took his life.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Odom said he was surprised at how his body had changed.

“I have horrible memory loss. And my long-term memory was affected as well. Athletically, my balance is poo,” the former Los Angeles Laker said.

“I was shocked how weak my body became.”

Despite the lingering effects, Odom was lucky he survived the terrible ordeal.

In excerpts from his book, Darkness to Light: A Memoir, Odom detailed his life as an addict and also described what happened that fateful morning when he almost died.

“My body was convulsing … There was an unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac and cannabis coursing through my veins. My heart stopped twice. I had twelve seizures and six strokes. My lungs collapsed and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support,” Odom recalled.

He admitted that he did not remember much after the incident, but he did have memories of waking up on October 16, pulling tubes from his throat.

“And I was trying to talk but I couldn’t get the words out. That was the scariest part. And not being able to walk. I’m a big athlete you know?” he said.

Odom said he also remembered the support of his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian. Fans of the reality star will also remember how she rushed to be by his side when she got word of the news, even though the two were separated at the time.

Odom said Khloé never left his side, adding she didn’t take a shower for days. He also spoke about Khloé’s sister Kim, who also showed “resiliency” during that trying time.

Odom has been candid about a lot of things lately — including his marriage to Khloé. In an interview with People on Wednesday, he said he regretted how he treated her. He told the outlet that he wished he could have been more of man, but his numerous affairs and addictions got the better of him.

The couple separated, but remained close, as evidenced when Khloé went to be with him in the hospital. The former basketball star reportedly said that he realized that Khloé’s love must have been unconditional because that would be the only way to explain how she went to be by his side after all that he had put her through.

Odom’s book will be available on May 28, but can be pre-ordered through Amazon.