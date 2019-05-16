Bella Thorne’s Ex, Tana Mongeau, Shows Why Her ‘Scandalous’ Thongs Sold Out

Tana Mongeau comes with some famous exes. The YouTuber dated both Bella Thorne and Mod Sun in an “open relationship” People reported on earlier this year. Despite having split from both the Midnight Sun actress and the rapper, Tana’s raunchy Instagram pictures with Thorne continue to make headlines. Just as raunchy — but minus the red-headed actress — is Mongeau’s latest Instagram update.

On May 15, Tana updated her account. The picture shows the blonde spreading her legs as she kneels on a black couch with a red throw. Grunge-centric as her skeleton-print tee may be, it’s Tana’s red string briefs that are proving to be the talking point, as they come high-cut and thin-strung. White lettering across the front spells out the word “Scandalous” – Tana has used the same word in her caption.

Meanwhile, Mongeau’s three-piece Scandalous thong set is “back again.” As Tana points out, the thongs sold out quickly. Clearly, this sensation knows how to shift her merchandise.

Fans have been leaving comments. One of the most-liked ones came as somewhat cryptic.

“This photo called me a virgin”

A separate user seemed keen to grab themselves a pair, per their comment.

“Need”

Elsewhere, Tana was called “so scandalous” alongside being asked, “who waxes you.”

Given that Tana’s caption mentioned “feeling scandalous,” it would seem that this fast-rising star isn’t one to hold back. Her Instagram feed reflects a similarly risqué personality. Thong or cleavage-flaunting snaps aren’t a daily affair from Tana, but a sufficient amount of content pegs this internet personality as having a penchant for adult vibes. At the same time, Mongeau remains free-spirited. Her YouTube channel tells it like it is.

Tana is 20-years-old. Her name made major headlines earlier this year, as Metro reported Mongeau “[replacing]” Jordyn Woods when a selfie of Tana with Kylie Jenner at the annual music festival went viral. Rubbing shoulders with the world’s youngest billionaire will do wonders for one’s fame, but this go-getter appears to be building her career alone. Additionally, Tana is releasing new music. Her Instagram following sits at a healthy 3.6 million. With a bio that introduces Tana as “not bad for a 5 with no talent,” it would also seem that Mongeau has a sense of humor.

Tana’s latest picture may not show the thonged nature of her lingerie, but it’s doing a good job reminding the world why the merch is flying off shelves. The picture had racked up over 450,000 likes within 13 hours of being posted. Tana’s Instagram is followed by Bella Thorne, Madison Beer, and Descendants actress Dove Cameron, among others.