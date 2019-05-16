‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, May 17: Bill’s Fate Is Sealed

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 17, reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has his fate in his own hands. The media magnate was set up by Katie Logan (Heather Tom). She wanted to know if she could trust him, so she devised a plan where she could test if he really had changed. After all, she needs to know whether he will always put his family first no matter what temptations he may face.

Katie tasked Shauna Fulton with the arduous job of seducing Dollar Bill, per The Inquisitr. Katie wanted to see if he was committed to his family even if a beautiful woman offered herself to him on a platter. The two arranged that Katie would sneak into Bill’s house while he and Shauna were upstairs. Shauna then put her phone on speakerphone so that Katie could hear what was going down.

Shauna followed the plan and spilled a drink on Bill’s shirt, forcing him to go upstairs to change. She followed him after a short while and entered his room. She pretended that she had been searching for the bathroom. Bill was half-naked and she approached him. Soon, she was stroking his chest and asking him when the last time was that he made love. She complimented him on his lovemaking skills and suggested that they end their dry spell together. Shauna then kissed Bill passionately.

In the meantime, Katie was listening in on their conversation. Of course, she must have been shocked when Bill returned Shauna’s compliment. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie will soon find the answer that she seeks.

It appears as if Bill’s actions will seal his fate. Based on his behavior, Katie will decide whether she should accept his marriage proposal or not. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per SheKnows Soaps, indicate that Katie and Bill will make an announcement to their son, Will Spencer (Finnegan George).

Since Will was unaware of the original proposal, it seems unlikely that they will tell the little boy that his parents will not be getting married. However, it appears as if they may have some good news for Will. If Bill resisted Shauna, Katie will tell him that she changed her mind and that she wants to marry him. That’s something that would make Will Spencer very happy.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.