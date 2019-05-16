Halle Berry Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Top, Flaunts Cleavage & Chiseled Pins In Sexy Leather Romper

Halle channeled her inner 'Catwoman' as she flaunted her spectacularly fit figure and hourglass curves in black leather.

Halle Berry had all eyes on her as she stepped out in Los Angeles to attend the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum premiere on Wednesday. The ageless beauty rocked the red carpet in an eye-popping leather romper by Teresa Helbig – turning heads and sending pulses racing in the low-cut, curve-hugging attire.

Taking place nearly a week after the movie premiered in New York on May 9, the event was held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood and saw Halle make yet another unforgettable public appearance. Just like at the New York premiere of John Wick 3 – where she put her cleavage on display in a tighter-than-skin black jumpsuit, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time – the 52-year-old stunner slipped into an all-black, plunging, form-fitting outfit that perfectly showcased her enviable physique.

On Thursday, the gorgeous actress took to her Instagram page to show off her daring outfit, leaving many of her fans gasping in awe at her stunning look. In a photo shared earlier today, Halle channeled her inner Catwoman as she flaunted her spectacularly fit figure and hourglass curves in black leather.

Not one to shy away from showing some curves in skin-baring snaps, Halle put her ample décolletage front and center in the plunging romper. To add even more spice to her sexy look, she went braless underneath the long-sleeved, curve-clinging garment, which she wore unbuttoned all the way to her waist.

Halle looked sensational in her revealing attire, a beautifully ornate design featuring perforated mesh detailing around the chest and wrists, and long zippers on the inside the sleeves. Cinched at the waist with a broad leather belt – one tied in a bow that draped over her slender abdomen – the racy one-piece highlighted Halle’s taut waistline, while also accentuating the sinuous contours of her hips.

Aside from flaunting some deep cleavage, the X-Men alum also showed off her toned legs in the dangerously short attire. Halle put her chiseled pins on full display in the skimpy black romper, showing that all that intense physical training for the role of Sofia in the hotly-anticipated, action-packed John Wick 3 movie has really paid off.

Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry attend the special screening of Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Cloud Atlas actress cut a seductive figure in the black leather romper, showing off all of her best assets in the saucy garment. She completed her red carpet look with fabulous black strappy heels by Oscar Tiye. To add a bit of pizzazz to her outfit, Halle accessorized with stylish, understated jewelry by Ileana Makri. She opted for a pair of black stud earrings and a couple of statement ring on her fingers.

Her latest Instagram update didn’t go unnoticed by her vast base of admirers, garnering over 76,000 likes within a couple of hours of having been posted. In addition, more than 1,300 of Halle’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to compliment the actress on her age-defying beauty.

“LOOK AT THEM LEGSZ,” read one message, trailed by a string of flattering emojis.

“You are timeless,” wrote one person.

“The true definition of aging gracefully!!!,” penned another, ending their comments with three heart emojis.

One particularly ardent fan had this to say.

“Mother of God pray for us mortals and that said photo does not trigger a cardiac arrest. Very nice photo, beautiful smile.”