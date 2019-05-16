‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Victoria Gives Billy What He Wants

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 17, bring a crossroads for Adam Newman, and he decides he’s fed up with Genoa City and the life he doesn’t remember. Plus, after several weeks, Victoria finally gives Billy an answer to his surprise proposal.

Adam’s (Mark Grossman) reunion with his family is short-lived, according to She Knows Soaps. Adam decides to leave Genoa City after an argument with Victor (Eric Braeden). He’s seen enough of his old life, and at this point, Adam is completely fine without ever remembering his family or his actions before the explosion left him with amnesia.

Adam’s decision to leave so soon is devastating to Victor, and he will pull out all the stops to get his son to stay in Genoa City and be part of the Newman family again no matter what Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow), or even Abby (Melissa Ordway) think about the situation. Desperate times call for drastic measures, and Victor is not afraid of pushing things to the limit to achieve the results he desires.

Elsewhere, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) finally makes a decision concerning Billy (Jason Thompson) and his marriage proposal. Despite their recent shocking news of Adam’s return to town, these two have enjoyed time together as a family. They recently returned from a successful family camping trip with the kids and were in high spirits.

Adam’s return has concerned Billy, and he will protect his family. According to The Inquisitr, Billy was even worried about Adam getting too close to Victoria at Society when they met up. Clearly, Adam’s return is bringing back Billy’s feelings of loss over Delia’s death. While Adam was shocked to learn he’d caused the little girl’s death, Billy wasn’t ready to give Adam much of a break even though Victoria quickly explained that the whole thing was an accident.

After the year Victoria had, she asked Billy to take things slowly. However, he asked her to marry him very soon after they got back together. Now she’s ready to give him an answer, and it would be stunning if she said no considering how well things have gone for them recently. Of course, Billy still has a big secret he’s keeping from Victoria. He slept with Summer (Hunter King) for revenge on Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). If that ends up coming out, it could change things dramatically for Victoria. After all, Summer is her niece.