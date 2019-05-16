Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Gets Fired

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, May 16, reveal that there will be some huge shockers in Salem this week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be fired from her job as police commissioner. Hope has been dealing with a lot of personal issues, and she has let some of her work obligations and responsibilities slip through the cracks.

However, this week she’ll pay the price for not focusing on her career, and she’ll lose the job that she worked so hard to get.

In addition, Hope will be dealing with her split from husband Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Hope and Rafe have been on the rocks for most of their marriage, and nearly ended things just after their wedding. However, they worked through their issues and decided to stay together.

This time around, things are different. Hope filed divorce papers and Rafe didn’t object. He signed the papers immediately, which seemed to surprise his estranged wife. Sadly, she’ll get another shocking blow when she loses her job as well as her husband.

It remains to be seen if Hope will run into the arms of Ted Laurent (Giles Marini), the man whom she’s come to rely on during her marriage troubles with Rafe. However, she’ll likely soon get a shock about Ted as well, as viewers know he’s been up to no good.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see the results of the mayoral election as they’re announced. Spoilers promise a surprising winner, which hints that Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will likely become the brand new mayor of Salem, dethroning Abe Carver (James Reynolds) in the office.

Elsewhere in Salem, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will be devastated after her boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), found out that she had been working with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) to get Haley Chen (Thia Megia) deported.

Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will find Claire in her saddened state and try to comfort her. Claire and Ciara have always had their issues with one another, but Ciara will try to take the high road and talk things through with her niece.

Meanwhile, as Haley prepares to be deported, her sister, Melinda Trask (Laura Kai Chen), will drop a huge bombshell. Melinda will reveal that Haley is not her younger sister, but her secret daughter, which will turn Haley’s life upside down even more than it already is.

Fans can watch more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.