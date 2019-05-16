‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nurses Ball Sneak Peek Teases Chase Steals The Show, Sweeps Willow Off Her Feet

A new sneak peek into the Nurses Ball reveals some fun General Hospital spoilers regarding what viewers can expect. This annual event first aired within the show 25 years ago and all signs point toward this next one being a wild one.

The clip shared via the show’s Facebook page reveals one fun performance that will happen during the Nurses Ball. Last year, detective Harrison Chase was tricked into performing, but he made the most of it and the audience loved it. This time, it looks like he’s taking control and stealing the show.

General Hospital spoilers from the preview tease that Chase will perform the Coldplay and The Chainsmokers song “Something Just Like This” and he’ll throw himself into it. He’s got a whole group of backup dancers on stage with him and he’s belting out the song as he rocks jeans, a sparkly suit jacket, and a white collared shirt unbuttoned enough to show off his chest.

Most of the song Chase sings solo and he throws out some awkward-yet-adorable dance moves along the way. Throughout the performance, several Port Charles residents are shown enjoying the performance. Lulu and Maxie are rocking out at their table, Carly is seen laughing as she sits next to Sonny, and there are glimpses of others like Felix, Cameron, and Epiphany embracing the performance as well.

Toward the end of the song, Chase points to Willow and makes a motion that she should join him up on stage. She shakes her head “no” and is hesitant at first, but it doesn’t take much persuasion for her to embrace the opportunity. Willow is wearing a gorgeous pink evening dress and soon she is tossing out dance moves herself.

As the two shake their stuff on the stage, Chase grabs Willow and plants a kiss on her. Sam and Shiloh are shown watching from the audience and viewers can only imagine how unhappy Shiloh is to see this.

SheKnows Soaps notes that the Nurses Ball will kick off during Friday’s show, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that the week of May 20 will contain most of the performances like Chase’s. Friday’s episode will mostly feature the arrivals, and there are at least a couple of buzzworthy pairings hitting the arrival carpet.

Willow finds a shocking ally during an exceptionally tricky parent-teacher conference. But at what cost?#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #KatelynMacMullen pic.twitter.com/SU15KTw45L — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 14, 2019

Ava and Kevin will arrive together, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that this duo will get tongues wagging. In addition, Sam is taking Shiloh as her date, and that couple will surely raise some eyebrows as well. A proposal is expected to take place during the Nurses Ball and fans feel fairly confident that Ryan will return to Port Charles during the event to wreak havoc.

Chase and Willow are in a pretty great place right now with their relationship, but they are still facing some major challenges. Shiloh wants Willow back in Dawn of Day, she and Michael certainly are drawn to one another, and the baby swap storyline will shake everything up for everybody involved once it is exposed.

Additional General Hospital spoilers about the Nurses Ball as well as about Chase and Willow’s romance should emerge soon. At this point, it sounds like there are juicy twists and turns coming that should have viewers buzzing.