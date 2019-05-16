Lady Gaga Vents Her Feelings Toward The Alabama Abortion Ban

Lady Gaga took to Twitter yesterday to share her thoughts on the Alabama abortion ban with her loyal 78.6 million followers.

“I love you Alabama. Prayers to all women and young girls here are my thoughts,” she captioned her tweet, attaching a message she wrote in a note that she uploaded.

“It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama period, and all the more heinous that it excludes those who have been raped or are experiencing incest non-consensual or not,” the “Born This Way” superstar wrote with passion.

“So there’s a higher penalty for doctors who perform these operations than for most rapists? This is a travesty and I pray for all these women and young girls who suffer at the hands of this system.”

Doctors who go ahead and perform an abortion on women in the state could now face up to 99 years in prison due to the new law.

Gaga’s tweet didn’t get left unnoticed as 57,000 liked the post and 16,000 retweeted.

Her “Little Monsters” were proud that the “Just Dance” songstress was speaking up about an important topic and that she cares for women’s rights. She made sure her voice was heard by hashtagging the tweet under the relevant hashtags so her message would spread further than just her followers.

