Kim Kardashian Reportedly Telling Family She’s Ready For Baby No. 5

Kim Kardashian is reportedly telling her family that she’s ready to have another child just days after her fourth baby was born.

According to Radar Online, Kim Kardashian welcomed her fourth child, a baby boy, earlier this month. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is allegedly overwhelmed by the new addition, but she is already claiming she wants more children with husband Kanye West.

“Kim’s sisters think she’s gotten herself in way over her head with four kids and cannot believe that she’s already ready to add another one to the mix. She thinks that, because she is no longer bearing the children herself, she can just keep popping them out,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Kanye is said to also be feeling overwhelmed with the new addition to the family, and the Kardashians are allegedly finding amusement in the couple’s hectic new lifestyle.

“Kanye is super stressed out right now and her family kinda thinks that it is hilarious.”

The source goes on to reveal that because everyone in the family has so many nannies that none of the Kardashian-Jenners know what it’s like to be in full mom mode, except for Kourtney.

“Between Kim’s nannies and her sister’s nannies. no one in that family really knows what being a mother is about, except for Kourtney,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been taking time off of work in order to bond with her newborn son, who was born via surrogate last week.

Sources reveal to People Magazine that Kim has lightened her schedule in order to spend as much time as possible with her baby boy and other three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, as they adjust to life with a new baby in the house.

The insider claims that Kardashian had been stressed out in the weeks leading up to the baby’s birth. However, she completely fell in love when she met the little boy, whom she later called “perfect” via social media.

Kim also revealed to her followers on Twitter that her baby boy is the spitting image of her youngest daughter, Chicago, whom she also welcomed via a surrogate in January of 2018.

“She seems very happy. A new baby to love and get to know is so special for the whole family,” the source revealed.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.