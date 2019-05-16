‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3, Part 2, Episode 4 Preview: Erwin, Levi Executes Battle Plan Against Enemy Titans

Can the Survey Corps defeat all the Titans in the Shiganshina District?

Attack on Titan Season 3, Part 2 continues to get intense as Bertolt Hoover’s Colossal Titan finally showed up in the Shiganshina District to join the battle against the Survey Corps and kidnap the “Coordinate” Eren Yeager. After sensing that Reiner Braun was in danger, the Beast Titan decided to send Bertolt inside the wall of Shiganshina District where most members of the Survey Corps, including Eren, are.

Armin Arlert tried to negotiate terms of surrender with Bertolt, but the latter refused, saying that all of the people inside the walls need to die. When Bertolt transformed into the Colossal Titan, the explosion caught Hange Zoe and his subordinates. As of now, it remains unknown if they survived. The final scenes in Attack on Titan Season 3, Part 2, Episode 3 featured the Colossal Titan wreaking havoc in the Shiganshina District, setting every house on fire to further prevent the Survey Corps from escaping using their horses.

In the preview for the upcoming episode of Attack on Titan, Erwin Smith and Levi Ackerman will finally execute their battle plan to defeat the Beast Titan, Colossal Titan, and their underlings. According to Comic Book, Attack on Titan Season 3, Part 2, Episode 4 is titled “Perfect Game,” and it will feature all the Survey Corps engaging in a battle against the Titans inside and outside the wall of Shiganshina District.

“The area became a sea of ​​fire. Survey Corps was divided between inside and outside the Shiganshina district. On the other hand, Erwin and Levi are exposed to a rain of rocks thrown by Beast Titan…”

As shown in the preview, the Survey Corps outside the wall are riding their horses, eyeing to kill all the ordinary Titans surrounding the Beast Titan. The Survey Corps use a smoke signal to communicate with each other. However, they are not the only ones who are hiding something up their sleeves.

While the Survey Corps are getting into formation, the Beast Titan showered them with rocks. As the synopsis for Attack on Titan Season 3, Part 2, Episode 4 suggested, there will be lots of casualties from the Survey Corps. However, knowing Erwin, the death of his comrades is unlikely to force him to change his battle plan. Erwin will do anything to achieve their main goal even if it means sacrificing his own life. As revealed in the previous episode of Attack on Titan, Erwin’s main battle plan is to kill all the ordinary Titans, while Levi engages in a one-on-one battle against the Beast Titan.