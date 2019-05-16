‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Cast Is Headed To The Hamptons Without Danielle Staub Amid Season 10

Who is included?

The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently in production on Season 10 and after a trip to Jamaica earlier this year for the 40th birthday of Jennifer Aydin, they are heading to The Hamptons for yet another group vacation.

According to a report from Page Six on May 15, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider are headed to The Hamptons. Yet when it comes to the reason for their trip, that has not been revealed.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, the cast previously enjoyed a trip to Long Island that included a blowup fight between Josephs and part-time star Danielle Staub, who will not be included in the upcoming trip to The Hamptons.

While some believed Staub would be added to the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in a full-time role for Season 10 due to her messy split from ex-husband Marty Caffrey and her quick engagement to businessman Oliver Maier, that didn’t happen and she will continue with her part-time role throughout this year.

Filming on the 10th season of the show began months ago, much earlier than normal, likely due to Joe Giudice’s release from prison in March. Because Giudice’s marriage has been a hot topic on the show throughout the past several years, producers likely wanted to jump-start production in an effort to capture all of the moments that followed Joe’s release and transfer to an immigration detention center as well as showcase how his family was impacted by the drama.

According to a report days ago, Giudice and Staub’s friendship has been causing a divide amongst the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, just as it did last year. However, when it comes to Giudice, she’s been more than open with Staub in regard to the thoughts of their critical co-stars.

Loading...

“Teresa recently met up with Danielle alone near Teresa’s home and Teresa was honest with her and let her know that the other women have been saying not the nicest of things about her,” a source close to Giudice revealed to Hollywood Life earlier this week.

“Teresa feels like Danielle really needs to be defended which is why things got so heated at the Envy Fashion Show,” the source continued. “It’s a huge premise of drama this season — The tension with Danielle.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.