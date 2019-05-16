Bella Hadid Goes Sheer In Cleavage And Ab-Flaunting Nudes

Bella Hadid is turning heads again. The supermodel was in the French Riviera last night as she attended the Cannes Film Festival’s Dior and Vogue Paris dinner. The 22-year-old looked effortlessly stylish, and she seemed to have chosen just the right outfit. Her look has already been dubbed “your favorite 2000s fashion item” by Cosmopolitan.

Bella wore head-to-toe nude colors. Her tiny, off-the-shoulder cropped top came sheer – sufficiently so to flash both the bra underneath it and the model’s sensational abs. A matching midi skirt in cream satins proved the perfect pairing. Paneled at the waist and ruffled for show-stopping flair, the feminine lower perfectly accentuated Bella’s silhouette. A slight billowing effect added glamourous flourishes. Hadid coordinated her trio number with nude stilettos, silver jewelry, and a snappy shoulder bag in metallics. With a low-key bun, stranded bangs, and minimal makeup in peachy bronzes, the stunner looked a veritable picture.

Beady-eyed fashionistas will have spotted the Dior logo embellished on Bella’s cleavage-flashing cropped top. As the face of Dior Beauty, the choice of designer seemed apt. Just last week, Bella updated her Instagram with a video showing her on set for Dior’s new Backstage collection. For Bella’s most recent red carpet appearance though, it’s fair to say that she was center stage.

Last night’s ritzy look isn’t the first headline-maker for Bella this month. The older sister to Gigi Hadid attended the 2019 Met Gala in a show-stopping Moschino dress in jewel-encrusted blacks. Unconventional as the cut-out gown was, it was Bella’s bold pixie cut that received the most attention. This street-style queen is renowned for wearing her hair scraped back into a bun.

Much like her sister Gigi and fellow high-profile model, Kendall Jenner, Hadid is a globe-trotter. Her travels are well-documented by the press and Bella’s own social media. However, the model also mentions them. In 2018, Bella told Vogue how she handles the jet-setting.

“I travel a lot and I often work directly after landing. I use my mom’s advice, keeping my skin as good as it can be. So on a plane I wash my face as soon as I get on, I have all my serums and my night cream. And then I fall asleep and do it again when I wake up.”

This year’s Cannes Film Festival has proven star-studded. Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton, Amber Heard, and Eva Longoria have all graced the red carpet. Bringing her supermodel looks to the party, Bella’s May 15 appearance was just one more reminder of why she’s an A-Lister.