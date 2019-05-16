Rita Ora Flaunts Stomach In Mirror Selfie: ‘That One Time I Felt Ripped’

This year, Rita Ora has been a very busy woman. To support her second studio album, Phoenix, she has been embarking on a world tour. The show goes by the same name as the record and has already visited multiple continents.

The tour kicked off in Melbourne, Australia, on March 1 at the Palais Theatre. She continued her shows down under in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and then started the Asian leg that same month.

On April 23, she started the European leg of the tour in Oslo, Norway, at the Sentrum Scene. At the show, Ora wore a bright, colorful skintight catsuit with a pair of killer heels, which The Inquisitr previously reported. Throughout the tour, she has been wearing different outfits for each show, changing it up and exciting her fans. While she was performing in Germany, the “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker wore a more racy number, per The Inquisitr.

With all the touring comes a lot of traveling and visits to the airport. In one of her latest Instagram uploads, Rita posed for a photo at Luton airport in the U.K. She is wearing a black hat, with a matching sporty crop top, and multicolored tie-dye joggers with a pair of sneakers. The comfy attire really showcases her toned stomach, which Rita is fully aware of. In the caption, she admits that her abs are ripped by sharing that this is one time where she looked ripped and was able to capture it on her phone.

We’re not quite sure if we believe Rita when she insists this is the “one time” she looks ripped, as her body has looked this incredible throughout her whole entire tour.

At one of her shows in Europe, she wore a sparkly Champion tracksuit number and unveiled her flawless stomach during the performance of one of her songs, which The Inquisitr noted.

In between the European leg, which she is still conquering, she attended the Met Gala in New York. At the event, she wore a shiny green low-cut plunge dress, designed by Marc Jacobs. She posed on the carpet with the designer and her supermodel friend, Kate Moss, who was also dressed by Jacobs for the night, per The Inquisitr.

Ora played the role of Mia Grey in the Fifty Shades films — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed. Her latest role is playing Dr. Ann Laurent in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, which came out earlier this month.

On Instagram, Rita has over 14.8 million followers.