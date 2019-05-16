Kate Beckinsale Sizzles In Tight Silver Corset On Instagram

Some are saying that Kate Beckinsale is becoming the queen of Instagram, and her latest upload proves why. The actress stunned her millions of followers in a shimmering, skintight ensemble that was sure to get pulses racing.

The most recent addition to the 45-year-old’s widely-followed Instagram account was shared on Thursday, May 16, and captured Kate doing one of the things she does best — flaunting her impressive figure in an eye-popping ensemble while making a cheeky comment in the caption. The actress wowed her fans in a form-fitting silver corset that left little to the imagination.

Kate spilled out of the sexy one-shoulder number that had a crinkle design and barely contained her voluptuous assets. With an ample amount of cleavage on display, the actress struck a sassy pose with her hand on her hip as she stared down the camera with a sensual look. The fabric gathered in a knot high on her waist, accentuating her flat midsection and hugging every inch of her curves perfectly. The snap only caught Kate from the waist up, so it is unclear whether or not the corset was actually the top half of a dress. Yet regardless of the garment, fans can agree the ensemble did nothing but favors for the babe’s flawless physique.

Just as striking as the gorgeous outfit that the actress was wearing was her glam for the photo shoot. The British beauty’s signature brunette tresses were worn in loose, wild curls that blew all around her, reaching far past the frame of her body. The style allowed for her tresses to stay out of her face, revealing the stunning makeup look she sported that consisted of a smokey eye and glossy pink lip.

Kate’s fans went absolutely wild for her most recent social media post. At the time of this writing, the sexy shot has already racked up more than 25,000 likes from her 3 million fans after just two hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“She is so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said that Kate was his “dream woman.”

“Gorgeous as always,” commented a third.

The Underworld star was recently linked to comedian Pete Davidson. However, as The Inquisitr previously noted, the pair reportedly split last month after a hot-and-heavy start to their romance — which raised some eyebrows due to the pair’s 20-year age difference.

“Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete. He lives life with his heart on his sleeve,” a source explained to Page Six of the breakup.