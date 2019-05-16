WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star Removes WWE References From Social Media, Shares Email For Outside Bookings

Days after reports claimed that he turned down a lucrative offer from WWE to stay with the company, Monday Night Raw superstar Lio Rush appears to have scrubbed his social media profiles of all references to the company.

The latest update on Rush came from publications such as WhatCulture, which reported on Thursday that Rush recently edited his social media biographies to remove mentions of WWE, while also updating his Twitter bio to include an email address that could allow him to accept bookings from other promotions. As noted by the publication, WWE’s performers typically aren’t allowed to entertain outside bookings while under the company’s payroll, which could mean Rush might have quietly come to terms with WWE on his release, or possibly “gone rogue.”

According to WhatCulture, Rush is one of a seemingly growing number of WWE superstars who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the company and/or asked to be released in recent weeks. While wrestlers such as Tye Dillinger, Hideo Itami, TJP, Goldust, and Dean Ambrose were allowed to leave WWE for one reason or another, Rush could be in a similar situation as Sasha Banks, Luke Harper, and The Revival, who reportedly were not allowed to walk away from the company.

Lio Rush has not been seen on WWE television since it was originally reported last month that the 24-year-old wrestler was dealing with backstage heat and rubbing a number of colleagues the wrong way with his behavior. Per Fightful, Rush’s alleged backstage heat stemmed from a number of incidents, including the wrestler’s supposed insistence to have his wife join him backstage “at almost all times,” as well as an altercation with Finn Balor, who reportedly warned Rush that WWE boss Vince McMahon likely wouldn’t appreciate his wife’s constant presence during rehearsals.

For his part, Rush has denied the above accusations, taking to Twitter to call the reports about him “ridiculous” and stressing that he was “taught to value hard work, not complacency” in a series of tweets posted toward the end of April, per Cageside Seats. One week prior to that, he shared a lengthy statement on Twitter, where he stressed that he has long been passionate about the wrestling business and claimed that there will always be people who will “try to tear you down” and halt a person’s success.

Following Rush’s attempts to explain his side in an interview earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry sounded off on the youngster, alleging that he had tried to help Rush deal with his backstage issues, only for the relative Monday Night Raw newcomer to deny that anything was wrong and essentially refuse the veteran’s help, as detailed in a separate Cageside Seats article.