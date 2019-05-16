‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Paul Rudd’s Most Dangerous Mission Yet, Hosting ‘SNL’ Finale

Avengers: Endgame star Paul Rudd has accepted his most dangerous mission yet, hosting the season finale of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

The actor, who portrays Ant-Man in the finale of the film series, is taking the stage at Studio 8H for the fourth time and continues his journey toward the five-timers club of hosting the long-running live Saturday night comedy sketch series.

A promo for the series shows Rudd alongside series star Beck Bennett in a dark studio. Bennett asks Rudd for a password for the switch of what appears to be a document. The problem is they can’t seem to get the passing of the document right.

“There’s no going back if you decide to take this on,” says Bennett to Rudd after he passes him a note, which appears to be written by a third-grade student in crayon, which asks the actor if he would host the series.

When Rudd asks Bennett for a pen, the comedian does not appear to have one. It’s up to SNL cast member Heidi Gardner to save the day, appearing with a marker for Rudd to use to accept his message.

“We will be in touch,” says Bennett.

When Gardner says to Rudd that she thought he was already hosting, the Avengers: Endgame star quipped that he felt Bennett acted out for some reason because he “needed” it. Gardner then leaves Rudd to his own devices when he continues to talk to her when she is looking for some quiet time during lunch.

Rudd is on a career high with the worldwide success of the finale of the Avengers movie series. He co-stars in the film alongside SNL head writer Colin Jost’s girlfriend Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, and Evangeline Lilly.

Comic Book reported that the film details the series of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers’ ranks. His actions then propel the remaining Avengers to stand united for one final time in the stunning conclusion to Marvel Studios’ 22 films.

Thus far, the worldwide gross of Avengers: Endgame is over $2.5 billion, according to Comic Book, making it the highest-grossing comic book film of all time, overtaking Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s The Avengers, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Alongside Rudd, the musical guest on the series finale will be DJ Khaled. The show airs on May 18, effectively ending the show’s 44th season and 21st episode.