‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Divides Opinion For Piercing 6-Month-Old Daughter’s Ears

Kenya got some mixed responses after sharing a video of her baby girl about to have her ears pierced.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore divided opinion on social media this week after sharing a video of her 6-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, crawling around before getting her ears pierced. The reality star posted the sweet video to Brooklyn’s own Instagram page where she could be heard asking her if she was ready for her “shots.”

Calling her “miracle baby” in the caption, Hollywood Life reports that Kenya could be heard saying, “What you doing Brooky?” before then asking her, “You ready for your shot? Are you ready for your shots little girl? Are you ready for your ears pierced?”

The adorable baby girl then flashed a big smile for her mom as she moved around while wearing nothing but a diaper.

However, Moore’s decision to have her daughter sporting earrings caught some heat online from other social media users.

While some commenters supported the RHOA star’s choice and thanked her for sharing the sweet moments she’s sharing with Brooklyn online, others made it clear that they weren’t such big fans of the thought of the 6-month-old getting piercings at such a young age.

“I’m a fan but could you not wait until she’s old enough to [choose] if she wants them coz it’s unnecessary pain for her just looks,” one Instagram user commented on Moore’s video. “It’s painful even as an adult to lay your head onto it afterwards [sic] let alone a little baby who has no idea why she would feel any pain.”

Another then commented on the new video shared to Daly’s own account on May 15, “Awww… I’m sad that she’s so happy and doesn’t have a clue she’s about to get stuck with needles.”

“I hate when babies have to experience this,” they then added in the comments section.

However, others told the star of their joy at seeing little Brooklyn looking so happy and healthy.

“She’s soooo beautiful,” one person told Kenya, as a second then commented, “Awe Brookie getting her ears pierced.”

The video came shortly after Moore celebrated her first Mother’s Day after welcoming her baby girl into the world with her husband Marc Daly back in November.

As reported by Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Moore took to Instagram to share a number of adorable photos to commemorate the special day while she also posted a seriously touching message for her baby girl. In it, the stunning reality star admitted she’d waited her whole life to become a mom and considers it to be the most important job she’ll ever have.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this moment…,” Kenya captioned one of her Mother’s Day social media uploads, before thanking her daughter for choosing her to be her mom and also thanking God for bringing her into her life.

Kenya shared an array of personal family photos for the Sunday celebration, including one showing them cuddling up together and another candid shot taken what appeared to be just moments after little Brooklyn was born, as she held her on her chest for the first time.