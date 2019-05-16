Christina Milian Looks Years Younger Than Her Age In Skimpy Swimsuits For Revealing Swimwear Shoot

Christina's showing off her ageless body for a new swimwear photo shoot at the beach.

Christina Milian is once again showing off her age-defying figure while hitting the beach for a new swimwear shoot. The 37-year-old mom of one showed off her seriously toned body in new photos shared by The Daily Mail this week as she modeled a number of different revealing swimsuits from her line, House of Fine Gold.

The singer and actress proudly revealed her beach body as she splashed around in the water for the swimwear shoot at the beach in Malibu.

Christina was photographed getting a little wet in a plunging black swimsuit with cream detailing as she smiled from ear to ear while accessorizing the swimsuit look with a pair of large hoop earrings in both ears. As well as splashing around in the ocean, the “Dip It Low” singer was also snapped resting on a rock in the one-piece swimwear look before changing into something a lot less monochrome.

The outlet’s snaps also included photos of Milian in an eye-popping bright yellow swimsuit with several cutouts to show off even more of her seriously hard work in the gym.

The star wowed while flaunting her toned figure in the revealing swimwear look, striking several poses for the camera as she revealed her tattoos – including a large swirl design on her left hip.

Christina Milian gets wet and wild at swimsuit shoot on Malibu beach https://t.co/lSnx7UQiPr via @DailyMailCeleb — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) May 16, 2019

Christina co-founded House of Fine Gold with George Khalife back in 2017. At the time, the brand only sold jewelry, though it’s since expanded into clothing, including swimwear.

But this isn’t the first time Milian, who famously appeared as a social media correspondent on the NBC singing show The Voice from 2012 until 2013, has pulled double duty and stepped in front of the camera to promote the line.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, she was once again looking years younger than her 37 years as she posed in a blue bikini in a stunning photo posted to her Instagram account.

Shortly after that, The Inquisitr also posted photos of Christina showing off her toned figure once again while soaking up the sun on a yacht in a black-and-white two-piece.

The gorgeous “Whatever U Want” singer was snapped by paparazzi enjoying the sun with her 9-year-old daughter Violet and her boyfriend, singer Matt Pokora, during a trip to St. Tropez, France.

Milian previously told Essence that she’s a big fan of working out and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

“For me, if I’m not in the right shape, I’m tired. I don’t have the energy to do the things I like to do, which gets a little bit depressing,” she said. “Working out is great therapy too.”

“When I workout I pray. In that moment, I am thankful because of my health and how my blood is flowing because all of that stuff is going to keep me around longer,” she added.