Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo’s Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 17, reveals that Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will need to make a decision. She will need to face some difficult questions and decide where her loyalties lie. Her life has already been turned upside down, but only she can determine whether she is going to come clean and give Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) everything she could ever wish for.

This week has been a rollercoaster one for Flo. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) told her that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) moved out of the beach house. She and her high school sweetheart also shared a passionate kiss and talked about a possible future together. Flo was excited about the prospect of getting back together with him but was also worried because she was a keeping a secret that would tear them apart.

On the home front, her mother told her that they would be moving from their apartment. Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) had invited them to live with them at the Forrester mansion. Although Flo had been hesitant to move in, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had eagerly accepted the offer. She felt that she and her daughter deserved the change of scenery.

Flo and Shauna find themselves with a new and luxurious living arrangement. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/r2mNcY1zyN #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ddZ576Yb5g — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 14, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Flo will be cornered by Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). Zoe feels that Flo is setting herself up for failure. She does not want their secret to come out and wanted Flo to leave Los Angeles. However, Flo has done just the opposite. She is deeply involved in the lives of the Forresters and Logans, and Zoe fears that it is a matter of time before she breaks down and reveals their secret.

Zoe will find out that Flo is about to move to the Forrester mansion. Flo and Wyatt are also cozying up, and this could also spell trouble. Zoe will be furious because she thinks that Flo won’t be able to handle the pressure. She thinks that Flo is making things more complicated than they need to be, per Highlight Hollywood.

Wicked games could backfire this week on #BoldandBeautiful! ???? Don’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/CRIQ7ukcmv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 12, 2019

The model will beg the former waitress not to tell anyone about the baby swap. It seems as if Flo will need to make a decision. Does she want to come clean and risk Wyatt and the new life she has built for herself?

