Demi Lovato Pays Tribute To Grandmother With New Arm Tattoo

Demi Lovato decided to pay homage to her dear grandmother with an epic new arm tattoo.

The singer posted a photo of her new ink on Instagram on Thursday, in which she showed off a gorgeous black-and-white portrait of her grandma at the age of 26 — the same age Demi is now — that she decided to mark eternally on her body in a beautiful gesture of love. Her post consisted of three photos, including one mirror selfie, one close-up of the tattoo, and a third one that showed the original picture of her grandmother next to her new arm ink in order to show how identical they look.

In the first snap, Demi is seen wearing a casual and comfortable look, including a yellow T-shirt with a blue logo, and black-and-orange sports shorts. She completed her ensemble with a leopard-print black jacket and wore her new short bob down in a sleek style with a side part. In the caption, she thanked her tattoo artist, L.A.-based Doctor Woo, for making her grandma “come back to life.”

The pop star is the proud owner of several tats, but this one is clearly the most special to her.

Demi, who made headlines last year after suffering a near-fatal overdose, appears to be in a good phase of her life now.

On Wednesday, she posted a racy snap of herself on Instagram. She was absolutely makeup-free and rocking a skimpy bikini, which was taken during her recent sun-soaked vacation to the tropical island of Bora Bora in French Polynesia.

Another Instagram photo, which was taken from an above angle, shows her striking a sexy pose while laying on a bed and flaunting her insane curves. But it was the caption that resonated more with her fans, who are glad to see her looking happy and healthy. She wrote that she was sitting in the gym after a hard workout session and not looking nearly as glamorous as she did in the throwback shot, but that she still felt “awesome.”

“Posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender. I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker,” Demi added.