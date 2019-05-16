Anna Kournikova Wows In A Red-Hot Bikini

Anna's flaunting her seriously toned body in a fire-hot bikini.

Anna Kournikova is showing off her insane body in a new bikini video shared to Instagram this week. The stunning tennis superstar proudly showed off her abs in the Boomerang she shared with her 1.1 million followers as she gave her fans a peek behind the scenes at her latest photo shoot for Cosmopolitan Russia.

The very quick clip posted to her account featured Anna, who hails from Moscow, Russia, looking healthy and happy as she posed for the camera in a fire engine red two-piece bikini that perfectly showcased her toned middle and her lean legs.

The gorgeous star had her long blonde hair down as she shared a sultry smile and also rocked a long black leather jacket which was covering her right shoulder, while someone fanned her for the shoot.

In the caption, the mom of twins – who was striking a strong pose with her left hand on her hip – revealed that she was taking part in a pretty revealing photo shoot for the June issue of the Russian version of Cosmopolitan magazine as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The stunning red-hot bikini video has already been viewed 240,000 times since Kournikova shared it with fans on her social media account on May 15.

But that wasn’t the only glimpse at her bikini body that 37-year-old Anna has been treating her fans to this week.

The athlete, who welcomed her twins Nicholas and Lucy with longtime partner Enrique Iglesias in December 2017, also gave fans a look at her toned post-baby body in a bright multi-colored bikini in another snap posted to her page on Wednesday.

Posting two photos of herself posing by the pool, Anna could be seen rocking the patterned two-piece swimwear look with black trim as she shot a very sultry look to the camera.

Again flaunting her toned middle, Kournikova posed with her hand on the hip by the swimming pool with her long blonde hair wavy and placed over her shoulder. She also shared a close-up shot of her smile.

Prior to that, it was only back in March that The Inquisitr reported that Kournikova set social media alight with a video showing her dancing on a table in the same fun bikini while rocking a pair of sky-high heels.

Anna’s previously opened up about all the hard work that goes into the stunning bikini body she’s been showing off on social media less than a year and a half after welcoming her twins into the world.

As reported by Hello!, she uploaded a video of herself getting back into her workout routine to Instagram mere weeks after becoming a mom for the first time.

Kournikova posted the clip showing herself back to work in the gym and doing leg lifts while telling fans in the caption that she was already “#backatit.”