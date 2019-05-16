Halsey Twerks To Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ In Leather Chaps

It’s one of the biggest songs in the world right now, and Halsey is one of many who clearly loves the chart-topping hit by Lil Nas X. Titled “Old Town Road,” the track peaked at No. 1 in the U.S. Australia, Canada, Denmark, the U.K., and New Zealand to name a few.

Five hours ago, Halsey shared a video to her Twitter account where she is dancing and twerking to the hit. She appears to be wearing a long red wig and is owning herself in leather chaps matched with a black-and-white patterned top that shows off her midriff. The “Now or Never” songstress is singing along to the song while she moves around the room in a cowgirl hat. Halsey has some major twerking skills.

The post was admired by fans who have watched it over 668,000 times already. The tweet has been liked by over 84,000 users and retweeted by over 14,000.

Her loyal fanbase didn’t stop there. They replied in the thousands and let her know exactly what they thought of the fun clip.

“Ma’am, you didn’t have to snap like this,” one user wrote.

“My bi a** screaming at this content,” another replied.

“THE HALF VIEWS OF THIS ARE MINE I SWEAR SJSHJSSHSJG,” a dedicated fan insisted.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Halsey’s new single “Nightmare” will be released on May 17. After performing two intimate shows at Webster Hall in New York to celebrate the releases of her first two studio albums, she announced the title and release date of her next single. She announced this by blacking out her concert and revealing a huge pink curtain that had the announcement written in bright neon-colored text.

On her Instagram, she has been sharing photos that look like scenes from the new music video.

Halsey debuted onto the music scene with her first EP, Room 93, in 2014. A year later, she entered superstardom with her debut album, Badlands. The album peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and Australia while going top 10 in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, and New Zealand. The album has since been certified platinum in the States while going gold in the U.K., Canada, and Australia.

Two years later, she released her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts in its first week.

Halsey is currently dating British alternative rock musician Yungblud. This year, they released a song together with Travis Barker, “11 Minutes.” This same year, she released “Boy with Luv” with Korean phenomenon BTS. Its music video was the most watched music video on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release, per The Inquisitr.

At the beginning of this year, she achieved her first U.S. solo No. 1 single with “Without Me.”

