‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, May 15: Katie Listens In As Shauna Seduces Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, May 15, states that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was shocked by her sister’s scheme. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) wanted Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to try and seduce Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). She wanted to know whether she could trust that Bill would not cheat on her again. Brooke tried to reason with Katie and told her that she should reconsider marrying him if she does not trust him. However, Katie wanted to continue with her plan. Shauna agreed because she wanted to help her put her family back together.

Katie called Bill and made sure that he was alone. The plan was for Shauna to arrive alone at Bill’s house. Katie would sneak in once Shauna was upstairs with him. She left to set their plan in motion. Brooke turned to Katie and voiced her disapproval. She told Katie that what had happened between her and Bill would never happen again. Brooke also opined that Shauna was too eager to execute the plan and that it would backfire at Katie’s expense.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) had news for Bill concerning Sky. He said that the construction permit for the high-rise was about to expire. Dollar Bill surprised him when he told him that he wasn’t interested in construction at the moment. Justin mused that Bill really had changed, per She Knows Soaps.

Bill surprises Justin with new information about his beloved building "Sky." WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/HcJ5fNE5fu #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/skHEymtt7r — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 15, 2019

Shauna arrived at Bill’s house. They chatted on the couch with drinks in hand. Dollar Bill apologized for his behavior when she first told him that he may be Flo Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) father. He said that he really had to be careful of fortune hunters. Shauna brushed it off and said that she only hunted for sport. She spilled her drink on him, forcing him to go upstairs to change. Shauna quickly called Katie to tell her to come over.

Loading...

Katie arrived at Bill’s house. Before Shauna joined Bill upstairs, she put her phone on speakerphone. Now Katie could hear what was going on between her and Dollar Bill. Shauna walked into Bill’s bedroom. She apologized and told him that she was actually looking for the bathroom. Shauna seemed to be drawn to Bill’s half-naked physique and stroked his chest. She seductively asked him when was the last time that he had made love. She started to kiss Bill passionately. From Bill’s living room, Katie listened to every word.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.