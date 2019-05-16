‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Spills Out Of Tiny Knit Bikini

Camille Kostek is wowing her 500,000-plus followers with another hot bikini snapshot.

The blonde bombshell is well-known on social media for flaunting her amazing figure in a number of sexy outfits, including bikinis. Kostek has made a name for herself in the modeling world but she’s also very popular for being the girlfriend of former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski. In the most recent snapshot posted to her account, Kostek dazzles her followers in a sultry little swimsuit.

In the snapshot, Camille appears on a beach, twirling her long, blonde locks in both of her hands. The 27-year-old appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the stunning shot and the freckles on her face are very visible. The Sports Illustrated model is photographed from the waist up and looks incredible in a tiny knit bikini that is adorned with seashells. Camille almost pops out of the tiny top, showing off plenty of cleavage to her legion of Instagram fans.

Since the post went live on her account a short time ago, it’s earned Kostek a ton of attention with over 6,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. Many fans took to the post to applaud Camille for landing in the SI Swimsuit Edition issue while countless others couldn’t get over how gorgeous she looks. A few other followers took to the post to let Rob Gronkowski know that he is one lucky man.

“So happy for you and all your success!! a true powerhouse,” one follower wrote.

“You’re freaking perfection.”

“I’m calling this one ‘The Photo That Turned Me,'” another chimed in.

In a recent interview with Bro Bible, the stunner opened up about her relationship with Gronkowski. When she was asked if he was as big of a party animal as he is made out to be, the model admitted that when he parties, he parties hard. But for the most part, he’s focused on football for nine months out of the year and he’s also a major homebody. She also shared that she trusts her man and doesn’t get jealous when other women throw themselves at her.

“Honestly, it doesn’t really bother me. He and I both love to meet new people, and when someone comes up to either of us, we entertain them. We would never snub anyone. I have a memory of being at a club at Mohegan Sun, and he was talking to a group of girls and I was with my friends,” she shared. “He and I saw each other from across the room and both gave each other a thumbs up. We have each other’s backs, and we both trust each other.”

Fans can keep up with Camille on Instagram.