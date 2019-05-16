NBA Rumors: Ricky Rubio Willing To Replace Kyrie Irving As Celtics Starting PG, Per ‘EuroHoops’

Is Ricky Rubio the ideal replacement for Kyrie Irving?

The departure of Ricky Rubio from the Utah Jazz looks inevitable, especially after he was made available on the trading block before the February NBA trade deadline. The 28-year-old point guard is currently on the final year of the four-year contract he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer of 2015. When the season is officially over, Rubio will become an unrestricted free agent, giving him the opportunity to sign with a team of his own choice.

In a recent interview with EuroHoops, Ricky Rubio decided to address the rumors regarding his impending free agency and his future with the Jazz. A year ago, Rubio said that he would sign a new contract with the Jazz “with my eyes closed.” However, after the Jazz offered him to the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Mike Conley, Rubio now wants to keep his options open in the 2019 NBA free agency.

One of the potential landing spots he mentioned during the interview is the Boston Celtics. If Kyrie Irving takes his talent somewhere else next July, Rubio expressed his willingness to replace him as the Celtics starting point guard.

“There are a thousand possibilities, excluding the teams that have a starting point guard under contract who will remain there. Like Houston or Golden State. Then there’s Boston where you still don’t know if Kyrie Irving will be there. Or Charlotte with Kemba Walker. Things really don’t depend on you but on the other players. For example, if Kyrie Irving went to Utah, this wouldn’t be a possibility for me anymore. In the end, they choose first.”

Report: Ricky Rubio has interest signing with the Celtics https://t.co/I4fOyMctlN — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) May 15, 2019

When they were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Celtics President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Danny Ainge said that they will do everything they can to bring Kyrie Irving back in free agency. However, after a season filled with drama and frustrations, multiple signs are pointing to Irving leaving Boston as an unrestricted free agent.

If the Celtics also fail to re-sign Terry Rozier, they may consider searching for a new floor general on the open market. Ricky Rubio may not be on the level of Kyrie Irving, but he could still help the Celtics remain competitive in the 2019-20 NBA season. Being a pass-first point guard, Rubio could end up being a better fit with the Celtics’ young players like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. This season, Rubio averaged 12.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.3 steals on 40.4 percent shooting from the field and 31.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

As of now, it remains unknown if the Celtics have any interest in Ricky Rubio. Expect more rumors to circulate as the 2019 NBA free agency draws closer.