Watch Portsmouth FC Vs. Sunderland AFC Live Stream: EFL League One Playoff Semifinal Second Leg, Start Time

Sunderland AFC look to hold a 1-0 aggregate lead to get a chance at promotion back to the EFL Championship when they face Porstmouth FC.

Sunderland AFC stand just two wins away from promotion back to the English Football League Championship, just two years after their relegation from the Premier League, but first they must travel to Portsea Island to take on a team in Portsmouth FC that they have not beaten in an away match since 1997 — a span of seven matches, according to the BBC. But the Black Cats at least can take the confidence of a 1-0 aggregate lead into the match, the second leg of their League One semifinal promotion playoff, after 30-year-old former Scotland international Chris Maguire capped a successful first season in Sunderland with the lone first leg goal. Now his team must protect that slim lead in the second leg match that will live stream from Portsmouth.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the EFL League One playoff semifinal match, pitting fourth-place Portsmouth FC against fifth-place Sunderland AFC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time at the 20,000-capacity Fratton Park football stadium in on Portsea Island — making it the only stadium in the English league located off of the British mainland — in Portsmouth, Hampshire, England, on Thursday, May 16.

In Italy, the match kicks off at 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, or at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Sunderland placed fifth in League One this season, one place behind Portsmouth, who also defeated the Black Cats in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley in March, per The Radio Times.

But Sunderland need only a draw to advance to the League One playoff final, and they led League One with 19 of those this season, two more than 10th-place Blackpool, per Sky Sports. The Black Cats also receive a boost from Alim Ozturk who returns to the side after winning an appeal of his first-leg red card, and avoiding a suspension.

Scottish veteran Chris Maguire (l) shown with Sunderland teammate John Mata (r), scored his team’s only goal in the first leg. Harriet Lander / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Portsmouth FC vs. Sunderland AFC Thursday EFL League One playoff semifinal second leg, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Pompey vs. Black Cats playoff match at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Sky GO. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 EFL League One match is streamed live on the Canadian version of the DAZN sports platform.

An international live audio stream will be available for a subscription fee via EFL iFollow.

Throughout most of Africa, the game will also stream only via Fox Sports Africa. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Portsmouth FC vs. Sunderland AFC, EFL fans should consult LiveSoccer TV.