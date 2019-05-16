Paris Hilton Addresses Rumors That She Is Joining The Cast Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

If you’ve been dying to see Paris Hilton on the small screen again, bad news. The infamous heiress told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that there’s no chance she’ll be locking down her tag line for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

When asked if she would ever do reality TV again, Hilton coyly smiled and said “we’ll see” while nodding. Right now, she isn’t interested in a new show, she says, because she doesn’t think she can top the one that made her famous.

“I get calls every single day,” she said. “After The Simple Life it’s like how do you compare to that show?”

Cohen agreed that the show was fabulous, and moved on to take a question from a fan. This time, Hilton was asked if the rumors were true that she was considering becoming a Real Housewife. In March, rumors began swirling that Hilton was hoping to become a cast member on the show.

The idea wasn’t totally out of left field. Hilton’s aunt, Kyle Richards, is one of the OG cast members on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel was Hilton’s mother Kathy Hilton’s assistant.

Still, Hilton was quick to shut down the rumor, saying that she’d been asked that question a lot.

“First of all, I’m not a Housewife. I’m not married. I probably never will be,” she responded.

Fans know that you don’t have to be married to be a Housewife, but clearly, that’s a roadblock for the singer.

In March, Richards also addressed the casting rumors in the comments of a post by BravoOverBrunch linking to a story about the rumors.

“I would love this but she never said this haha,” Richards wrote.

That doesn’t mean Hilton hasn’t considered what her tagline on the show would be. When Cohen asked her what she would say during the opening credits of the show, she turned to the cameras and revealed her choice.

“That’s hot,” she said.

Hilton has obviously considered which franchise she would like to be a part of, despite the fact that she doesn’t plan to be on the show. According to Bustle, Hilton said that if she was forced, she would choose to be on TV with her family.