NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Should Sign With Phoenix Suns In 2019 Free Agency, According To ‘ESPN’ Analyst

Will Kyrie Irving consider teaming up with Devin Booker in Phoenix?

Boston Celtics All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars in the 2019 NBA free agency. Celtics President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Danny Ainge said that they will do everything they can to bring Irving back but after what happened in the 2018-19 NBA season, multiple signs are pointing out that “Uncle Drew” is already on his way out of Boston. Irving has already been linked to several NBA teams who could open up enough salary cap space for a max free agent, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a recent episode of ESPN’s The Jump, ESPN‘s Ramona Shelburne, Jorge Sedano, and Richard Jefferson discussed Kyrie Irving’s NBA future. If Irving decides to leave the Celtics, most people see him signing with the Knicks, Lakers, Clippers, or the Nets in free agency, but Shelburne believes there’s one NBA team where the All-Star point guard would be a “great fit” – the Phoenix Suns.

“I can just see a world in which he goes to the Phoenix Suns, where that is such a great fit for him,” Shelburne said, as quoted by NESN.

“Look, we tried this this year where Kyrie goes into a situation where he tries to be a leader, he tries to carry a team to the next level, to a championship — it didn’t work. He couldn’t do it. If anything, you reset things where expectations are lower and you can have more of an impact on the culture. I know there’s been a lot of discussion about the Knicks and there’s been discussion about the Nets.”

Though they know they only have a minimal chance compared to other NBA teams, it will definitely not be a surprise if the Suns really try to sign Kyrie Irving next summer. Since the 2018 NBA offseason, the Suns have been aggressive on the trade market, searching for a starting caliber point guard who could play alongside the face of the franchise, Devin Booker. The successful acquisition of Irving will not only immediately address the Suns’ backcourt issue, but it will also ease the load on Booker’s shoulders on the offensive end of the floor.

However, with the Suns mostly consisting of young players like the Celtics, it remains a huge question mark if Kyrie Irving will have any interest in taking his talent to Phoenix. If they want to boost their chance of acquiring Irving in free agency, the Suns should strongly consider trading some of their young players and future draft picks for an established superstar next summer.