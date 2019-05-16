Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Sex Addiction

In his new memoir, Lamar Odom reveals that he has slept with more than 2,000 women.

When some think of Lamar Odom, they remember a basketball star who won NBA championships in both 2009 and 2010. He was a true leader for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2004 until 2011 before later getting picked up by the Dallas Mavericks. However, when most people think of Lamar Odom, they remember him as the man who infamously cheated on reality television star Khloe Kardashian. Kardashian has long since moved on with her life but we are still finding out more information about what really lead up to the breakdown of Kardashian and Odom’s marriage, according to Cosmopolitan.

At first, it looked like Kardashian had finally found her own Prince Charming. She became engaged to Odom in 2009 after no more than a month of dating. Regardless of how rushed things seemed, it did appear the pair were meant to be. Odom made frequent appearances on the series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and the pair later got their own spinoff as well. Unfortunately, the basketball star made some pretty major mistakes involving drugs and infidelity that eventually led to their inevitable divorce.

Just four years ago, fans of Odom were waiting anxiously to see whether or not he would pull through after an apparent drug overdose. He had been found unconscious at a Nevada brothel and the outlook appeared pretty bleak. Despite the fact that he and Kardashian were broken up at the time, she rushed to his bedside during his time of need. Remarkably, the star pulled through and was able to recover.

Lamar Odom admits cheating on Khloe Kardashian "still bothers him": https://t.co/UdzcVqqaGn pic.twitter.com/sbYRIQwjmh — E! News Video (@ENewsVideo) May 15, 2019

Odom has since released a memoir about the events that transpired leading up to that dark point in his life entitled Darkness to Light. Within the book, he admits that he did, in fact, cheat on Kardashian while they were married. He also admitted that he was addicted to sex and had slept with over 2,000 women.

“I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember. I am a sex addict. There were too many strippers to count. It wasn’t a big deal. I never thought less of them.”

Odom knew something was wrong when he ran out of porn to watch.

“That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard. Sex was a trigger for me to do drugs. Because you double up on [that] good feeling.”

Odom hopes that he’ll never have to face the challenges of his past ever again. He emphasized that he doesn’t want to “go into the darkness. Ever again.”