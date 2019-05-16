‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series Reportedly Called ‘Bloodmoon’

The spinoff series is also reportedly currently filming and will star Naomi Watts.

As HBO’s Game of Thrones speeds towards its very last episode ever, fans are already wondering what they will do with their Sunday nights once the epic fantasy series ends. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is currently at least one spinoff series based in the Game of Thrones universe in development. Previously untitled but using the working title of The Long Night, Esquire is now reporting the prequel series has an official title.

George R. R. Martin, the author of the books series on which HBO’s Game of Thrones is based, has long said he would like the first greenlit series set in the Game of Thrones universe to be called The Long Night. This alludes to a legend told of in the A Song of Ice and Fire book series relating to the creation of the White Walkers by the Children of the Forest.

Esquire now claims that HBO has named the prequel series Bloodmoon. However, Metro reports that this is the working title and not the official title for the prequel series. Further investigation reveals that the title of Bloodmoon likely originated from UK tabloid The Sun, and lists an unknown source as disclosing the information.

As yet, HBO has not commented on this title so no official statement has been issued, which means fans of Game of Thrones will have to wait a little longer until an official title is released.

HBO lists the following synopsis for the Game of Thrones prequel.

“Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.”

According to Newsweek, filming has already begun on the Game of Thrones prequel at Glenariff, which is in Northern Ireland. Other reports have also suggested that some filming has been occurring at Belfast, Northern Ireland, which is a well-known filming location for Game of Thrones.

Naomi Watts has recently been added to the cast lineup as “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” While her character name has not been revealed by HBO yet, according to News.com.au, some fans are already speculating that Watts “will play Nissa, wife of Azor ‘Lord of Light’ Ahai, a leading figure of the faith of R’hllor.”

As yet, no release schedule has been set by HBO regarding the Game of Thrones prequel.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.