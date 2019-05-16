Milla Jovovich Speaks Out Against Heartbeat Bill, Says She Had A ‘Horrific’ Emergency Abortion

'It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it,' Jovovich said.

In the wake of the anti-abortion legislation that was recently introduced in Mississippi, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, and Georgia, celebrities have been speaking out to support women’s rights to choice. One of the most heartbreaking stories comes from actress, model, and fashion designer Milla Jovovich, who says that she was forced to go through an emergency abortion a few years ago.

Jovovich posted a stark selfie on Instagram, starting the post with a caveat that she doesn’t normally like to get political, but she felt forced after the recent “heartbeat bill” was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia.

“Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions,” she wrote.

“I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless.”

She then added that just thinking about the conditions that other women have to endure because of these laws makes her sick. She then described the difficult depression that the situation put her in and how hard she had to work to recover.

Several restrictive laws are being considered in numerous states across the United States. Alabama’s bill would ban abortion entirely unless there is a “serious” risk to the mother. Doctors who perform an abortion in the state could face 99 years in prison.

Georgia and Alabama passed bills that prevent any abortions from being performed once a heartbeat can be detected in an embryo, which happens around six weeks, well before many women know that they are even pregnant. This would effectively ban abortion in the states. Ohio and Kentucky have passed similar bills, while Utah and Arkansas have voted to limit abortions to before the middle of the second trimester.

The Hellboy star has two children – Ever, 11, and Dashiel, 4 – and says that she had to stay strong for them before writing that she believes women should be able to have the procedure without challenge if they need it.

“Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake,” she said.

The 43-year-old added that she can’t remain silent when so much is at risk.