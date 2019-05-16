New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory Suggests That Jaime Lannister May Not Be Dead

Game Of Thrones fans may not have seen the last of Jaime Lannister. Although many viewers assume that they saw the beloved character perish in the arms of his sister, Cersei, some fans have found reasons to believe that he is alive, despite the carnage caused by the “Mad Queen” and her dragon. The theory has a lot to do with the social media reaction — or lack thereof — from the actor who plays Jaime, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Many of the GOT actors whose characters have died have said goodbye to them via their social media. As one observant Tumblr user, WeedsAreFlowersToo, points out, Nikolaj has not. After the episode aired, the 48-year-old Danish actor posted a goofy photo of himself with Lena Headey, the actress who plays Cersei, but there was no sentimental goodbye to the character he has played superbly for close to a decade.

For comparison, here is the caption of the Instagram post that Lena made after last week’s episode.

“There she goes. It’s been fun, and bonkers,” the actress wrote. “I loved her. I am grateful for the opportunity. Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended.”

Nathalie Emmanuel, the actress who played Missandei, made a similar kind of post.

“It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath,” she wrote on Instagram. “She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward.”

One could argue that Nikolaj isn’t sentimental about the role, but what about his co-stars? It’s hard to believe that Gwendoline Christie, who plays Jaime’s close confidante Brienne, wouldn’t pay tribute to him on her social media pages after Episode 5 if the character was dead. She hasn’t.

Although these clues sound like good news for fans of Jaime Lannister, it’s a challenge to envision what role the showrunners, D.B Weiss and David Benioff, would have for the character now that Westeros is ruled by the Mad Queen. His arc appeared to be complete during the last episode when he died with his twin sister with whom he had an incestuous relationship and three children. They shared a womb, so they shared a tomb.

The character has also returned from a near death experience last season when he and Bronn plunged into Blackwater Rush after an ill-advised attack on Daenerys Targaryen and her dragon.

They say that a Lannister always pays his debts, but does Jaime have any left that merits his second resurrection?

Fans of the character will hopefully get the answer to that question and many more when the last episode of Game Of Thrones airs on HBO on Sunday, May 19.