Here’s What Kylie Jenner Just Filed Trademarks For

Kylie Jenner’s brand new skincare line hasn’t even dropped, but it’s already making some noise. Kylie Skin, the young mogul’s latest project, may see the 21-year-old expand from cosmetics to beauty.

On May 15, The Blast obtained Kylie’s latest trademark filing applications. They show “Kylie Hair” and “Kylie Hair By Kylie Jenner” as brand names, as well as the purpose for the brandings should they ever see the light of day. Shampooing and conditioning products, masks, sprays, gels, and others are all listed on the application.

If successful, the application could see the youngest Kardashian-Jenner go from dominating makeup to conquering hair. Today’s news comes one day after The Daily Mail reported the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filing trademark applications for “Kylie Baby.” It would, indeed, seem that this entrepreneur will stop at nothing.

Kylie’s latest trademark applications might appear to be capitalizing on everything in sight, but they do come with some relevance. Kylie Cosmetics launched in 2015 following Kylie’s plump pout becoming iconic. While Kylie remains known for her lips, her identity has shifted. Makeup-free looks now place this billionaire as a symbol of natural beauty. The 2018 birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, also places Jenner as a motherhood icon. With 135 million Instagram followers, the world’s youngest billionaire is loved for everything from her lips and face to her young mother status.

Celebrity trademark applications tend to be kept on the down-low. Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, does not appear to have spoken out regarding her recent beauty trademark applications. As Allure reports, the 23-year-old supermodel may be set to launch her own beauty empire. Kylie likewise appears to have stayed silent on today’s news (and yesterday’s).

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO will be vocal when necessary, though. Her Instagram post earlier this month announced the arrival of Kylie Skin with plenty of excitement, per the captioned words.

“KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing!”

Kylie Skin now has its own Instagram account with over 1 million followers. Its six core products will launch May 22. Kylie Skin will also be offering $10 Makeup Removing Wipes. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, feedback to this product’s announcement has been mixed. Instagram users largely seemed to find the wipes over-priced.

Quite how Kylie’s possible new expansions will pan out is yet to be seen. If they’re anywhere near as successful as her current ventures, this billionaire may well see her fortune sky-rocket beyond belief.