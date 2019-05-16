Chanel West Coast Flaunts Taut Tummy In New Snapshot

Chanel West Coast’s fans were treated to another hot snapshot from the starlet earlier today. As fans know, the Ridiculousness star already boasts an incredibly impressive Instagram following of over 3 million and she makes sure to keep her fans entertained by regularly posting sultry photos. In the most recent social media update, West Coast looks casual yet sexy in a stunning little outfit.

In the post, the brunette beauty stands in front of a vintage blue Chevelle and throws up one hand in the air while placing the other on her hip. The 30-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled and sports a pair of round, oversized sunglasses for the photo. Along with a cropped sweatshirt that shows off her taut tummy, the singer wears a pair of light blue ripped jeans that expose parts of her leg. The stunner completes her look with a pair of black, white, and blue Nike sneakers as well as a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Since the post went live on her account, Chanel’s army of followers have given the image a ton of praise with over 17,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments within just minutes of going live. Many fans commented on West Coast’s chic ensemble while countless others chimed in to let her know what big fans they are.

“You look lit. Chanel west coast love u,” one follower wrote with a flame emoji.

“You should take some pics with a Chevy Nova! But lovin the Chevelle Chanel.”

“I love you baby!!” another follower chimed in.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, the 30-year-old set the internet on fire by giving off dominatrix vibes in a hot snapshot. In the photo, West Coast rocks leather from head to toe, showing off her toned arms and shoulders in a sweetheart top that has lacy ruffles around the chest. The reality star wears her long, blonde locks down and at her sides and makes a serious face in the snapshot.

In true Chanel fashion, she rocks a face full of makeup including vibrant red lipstick that almost matches the red wall that she is posing on. The tattoo on her right arm is visible and she completes her leather-clad look with a pair of black leather gloves as well as over-the-knee black boots. West Coast strikes a pose with a bright red wall just behind her and the photo definitely gives off a lot of sexy vibes.

It comes as no shock that this image also garnered Chanel a lot of attention with over 85,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Fans can follow Chanel on Instagram to stay updated with all of her posts.