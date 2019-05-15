Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Exposes Major Leg In Tiny Red Dress

Alessandra Ambrosio is delighting her Instagram followers with yet another sultry photo.

In the most recent image posted to her account, the Victoria’s Secret stunner looks nothing short of amazing in a tiny red dress that leaves virtually nothing to the imagination. The new snapshot shows the brunette-haired beauty sitting on a set of steps while looking dressed to the nines. Ambrosio crosses her feet in the image and flashes both of her long and lean legs for the camera.

The 38-year-old shows off her stunning figure in a curve-hugging red dress that is adorned with a number of clear beads. The sexy, red gown crisscrosses at the neck and Ambrosio accessorizes the look with a pair of dangly earrings, a ring, and strappy gold heels. The dress also features plenty of sheer, red pieces flowing from different parts of it. The mother of two looks absolutely flawless in a face full of subtle makeup complete with a highlighter, blush, and vibrant red lipstick.

Since the post went live on her account, Ambrosio’s Instagram followers have gone absolutely wild, giving the sexy snapshot a ton of praise with over 34,000 likes in addition to 280-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Alessandra know how beautiful she looks in the photo while countless others commented on her smoking hot body. A few other fans just chimed in on the post with the flame emoji instead of using words.

“Best legs ever,” one follower wrote.

“Elegant lady in a beautiful gown.”

“You got me dreamin!,” another fan posted with three heart emojis.

Loading...

A short time ago, the Brazilian-born beauty opened up to Vogue about her health and beauty regimen and spilled a lot of her secrets to fans. In addition to drinking lots of coconut water and using coconut oil on her skin, Ambrosio shared that her mother used to put avocado on her skin when she was a child. Now, she has a skincare routine of her own and luckily for fans, she shared the exact steps that she takes to get such flawless looking skin.

“First of all I wash my face, then I like applying serums – like maybe a vitamin C serum – on, then a moisturiser with SPF for during the day. I try to avoid make-up if I don’t have to work because I have to wear so much on jobs. I like bare skin, protected with SPF of course.”

At 38-years-old, Ambrosio looks as sexy as ever.