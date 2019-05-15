Bill Murray Is Ready To Do More ‘Ghostbusters’ Movies If They Ask Him

One is already in the works, but could Dr. Peter Venkman actually return?

Back in 1984, a team of four men banded together to fight ghosts and they let everyone know they were ready to believe them. Ghostbusters is by no means a bomb or to be considered a failure, but the movie is so much bigger than the $295 million it took in at the worldwide box office. While the original team can never come all together again, Bill Murray said he is more than happy to do more movies if he’s asked to be in them.

When whispers started flying around about a third Ghostbusters movie, it was always thought that Murray simply wasn’t on board. There were so many rumors being passed around on social media that he was the only reason a third movie in the franchise wasn’t happening and people were quite angry about it.

Eventually, a third film was made in 2016, but it was more of a remake and had a brand new team of Ghostbusters who were all women. Despite the negative press and bad reviews, it still made $229 million globally, but the planned sequel to that film is likely to never happen.

Even though there were all those rumors, Murray did end up appearing in the third film as did many others from the first two movies. He didn’t take on the role of Peter Venkman, but at least the iconic actor was in it.

Columbia Pictures

Back in January, a new trailer came out of nowhere for a brand new Ghostbusters movie and it is from Jason Reitman, who is the son of Ivan Reitman. The film is going to be about another new team of paranormal fighters, but the original crew has been rumored to show up in the movie at some point.

Ivan Reitman directed the original Ghostbusters back in 1984.

Wouldn’t it be great for Peter, Ray, and Winston to train the new team? Of course, they could use the advice and guidance of Egon Spengler who sadly can’t appear again unless he is recast due to the death of Harold Ramis years ago.

Murray recently spoke with Indie Wire, and it appears as if he would be totally on board if he was asked to appear in the new Ghostbusters movie.

“This franchise paid for my son’s college. We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It’s a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It’s a real movie with some really funny stuff in it.”

Not wanting to take full credit for the success and popularity of Ghostbusters, Murray gave credit to his co-stars who were also in the first two films.

“They’re wonderful people. Danny [Ackroyd], Ernie [Hudson], Harold [Ramis], Rick Moranis, Annie Potts — they’re some of the coolest people and they had real careers. They treat people well. They really understand what it is to be a movie actor. It’s a complete collaboration.”

The new Ghostbusters project from Jason Reitman is due out in the summer of 2020, but there is not a lot known about it as of yet. It will not be a sequel to the 2016 version, but it is expected to be connected to the first two films in the franchise. Fans are already looking forward to it, and that will only build up if Bill Murray ends up being in it.