‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Kate Bock Flaunts Flawless Figure In Micro-White Bikini

Kate Bock is sizzling in her latest Instagram post.

This year, the Canadian-born model is one of the most well-known faces to grace the pages of Sports Illustrated‘s highly anticipated Swimsuit Edition Issue. Over the past few days, she’s been sharing some behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the many sexy looks that she rocked at the shoot. In her most recent social media post, the blonde bombshell strikes many different poses for the camera in a short but sultry video clip.

In the seconds-long video, Bock can be seen kneeling in very shallow water while a photographer snaps photos. The stunner wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled as well as subtle makeup. She moves her head in various different directions while changing poses for the camera. The model’s insanely fit body is also on display during the sexy photo shoot as she rocks a teeny, tiny white bikini that shows off her taut tummy and toned legs.

In the caption of the photo, Kate explains what an honor it is to be able to grace the pages of Sports Illustrated once again and thanked the SI team for being so easy to work with. Since the video went live on her account, it’s already earned the 26-year-old plenty of attention with upwards of 12,000 views in addition to 30-plus comments. Many fans chimed it to let Bock know how beautiful she looked during the shoot while countless others congratulated her for landing a spot in the issue.

“We’re lucky to have you in the fam!,” the SI page commented along with a heart emoji.

“How incredible to be apart of such a powerful movement, celebrating ALL women. So happy for you! @mj_day knows how to choose Canadian girls.”

“Beautiful picture,” one more follower chimed in.

Back in 2013, Kate was named Sports Illustrated‘s Rookie of the Year and she has graced the pages of the magazine ever since. The same year that she earned the honor from Sports Illustrated, Kate sat down for an interview where she chatted about how she felt to be awarded such an honor.

“Thank you! I knew the date it was being announced so I was checking the SI swim website constantly. All of a sudden, the video of me thanking everyone for voting showed up! It was so exciting,” she shared.

Additionally, the bombshell called it an “honor” to be named to the list and at the time, she told readers that she hoped to be a model that young girls could look up to. Six years later and seems as though she’s already lived up to those expectations.