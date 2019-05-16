Emily Ratajkowski’s Sexy Video Is As Close-Up As It Gets

Emily Ratajkowski’s latest Instagram video is proving something interesting. Namely, that a supermodel known for her curves and bikinis can throw out sexy vibes from a face snap alone.

On May 15, the 27-year-old updated her account with a new post. The video shows EmRata having her makeup professionally done. Her bold red lips are being painted as the camera rolls, although the lens quickly zooms in. Cutting out the makeup artist’s hand, the focus positions itself on the brunette being done up. Emily’s deep-brown eyes are accentuated by metallic-pink eyeshadow, a touch of mascara, and the defined brows framing them.

Given that the camera starts with Emily’s full face and zooms right into her eyes, nose, and lips, it’s safe to say that this video is as close-up as it gets. Most bewitching though, is Emily’s gaze – it never leaves the camera.

A simple caption points towards EmRata wanting “this lip” on a daily basis.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts on the video. One asked why Emily isn’t in Cannes – The Daily Mail reported the model as “[leading] the red carpet” glam at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2017. Despite seemingly being absent from the French event this year, EmRata has had her 2019 red carpet moment. Her glittering Met Gala appearance on May 6 was nothing short of show-stopping.

Many comments, however, played on Emily’s caption. While the model appears to be wanting the red lips each day of the week, her fans seem to want her on a daily basis.

“I want this video everyday [sic],” one wrote.

Dolled-up and high-brow aren’t the standard for Ratajkowski, though. Her bikini selfies and bed poses mostly come void of makeup, although they don’t hold back on the skin. With a fearless attitude towards flaunting her curves, Emily is known for her ultra-revealing Instagram updates.

The video’s location hasn’t been outlined, but it can be assumed that Emily is on set for a shoot. The setting would be a familiar one for her. This brunette has fronted mega-brands, including DKNY and Paco Rabanne. More recently, however, Emily’s shoots have seen her promoting her own Inamorata brand. The swimwear line is Ratajkowski’s attempt to turn her modeling career into a business one – given that Page Six reported that Inamorata is expanding into lingerie, Emily’s attempts appear to have been successful.

Alongside her high-profile modeling career, Emily is now a bonafide Instagram sensation. She boasts 22.7 million followers. They include Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Vanessa Hudgens.