The Spice Girls Bus From ‘Spice World’ Is Now On Airbnb

Wannabe a Spice Girl for a night? Now, the public can fulfill any girl power fantasies by renting out the iconic Union Jack bus for an evening through Airbnb, according to The Independent.

The bus’s owner, Suzanne Godley, describes herself as a Spice Girls megafan.

“The Spice Girls were my childhood obsession,” she said.

When she heard that her boss was contemplating buying the bus, which featured in the 1997 film Spice World, Godley knew that she needed in on the action. She said that she was “desperate” to help on the project.

Suzanne used her love of the Spice Girls to try to recreate the space as authentically as possible, she told The Sun.

“I’m a huge fan of the band and have tried to include as many little touches as possible inspired by the girls and their music, to make the inside just as iconic as the outside!”

For example, the staircase is clad in an animal-print carpet, inspired by Scary Spice. There is also a walk-in wardrobe, perfect to store the platform heels and mini-dresses loved by the band, and a dressing table to recreate Posh Spice’s perfectly lined lips or Baby Spice’s playful pigtails.

“Inside, guests will have the run of both floors, which have been lovingly renovated with little nods to each of the Spice Girls and some fairly bold interiors,” Godley said.

The adjoining bedroom, which has a double-bed, features disco glitter balls and scatter curtains.

Godley added that though the inside of the bus is her own passionate design, the outside of the bus, which features a massive Union Jack, is original.

“The outside of the bus looks exactly as it did in the Spice World movie, with its iconic Union Jack-painted exterior.”

The rental is currently going for just 99 pounds sterling on Airbnb, which comes to around $126 for Americans.

However, available dates for the bus rental are scarce and coincide with the Spice Girls’ reunion tour this summer.

The girl band announced back in November that they were reuniting once more and embarking on their first tour in over a decade. However, the band is unfortunately not totally complete: Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, decided to forgo the tour, having her hands full with her large family of four kids and her own fashion line.

The foursome is beginning their girl power tour in Manchester’s Etihad Stadium in early June.

Suzanne, for her part, can hardly contain her excitement.

“My greatest love is the Spice Girls,” Suzanne proclaimed, quickly adding “after my children and partner, of course.”