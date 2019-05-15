Stella Maxwell Lifts Up Her Tank Top To Expose Chest In Racy Photo For ‘Maxim’ To Mark Her Birthday

Stella Maxwell is celebrating her 29th birthday today, May 15, and Maxim is using its verified Instagram page to mark the special day for one if its former cover girls. On Friday, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot featuring the Victoria’s Secret Angel in a skimpy white tank top, which leaves little to the imagination and is bound to set pulses racing.

In the photo in question, Maxwell is standing with her left side facing the camera as she dons a simple white tank. To spice things up, the Angel is taking the bottom part of the top all the way to her mouth, lifting it up high enough to expose a good portion of her chest, showcasing quite a bit of under and sideboob along the way.

Maxwell is posing in a setting washed with golden yellow lighting that makes Maxwell’s hair and skin color stand out. The model has her face turned over her shoulder as she shoots a fierce gaze at the camera while maintaining her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing a light brown eyeshadow and some black eyeliner and mascara, which makes the blue of her irises to pop.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 870,000-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 2,600 likes and over a dozen comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine and the model took to the comments section to praise Maxwell’s beauty and to wish her a great birthday.

“Happy Bday [birthday cake emoji] The most beautiful in the world,” one user raved.

“What a stunning shot [fire emoji[ classy work!” another user said of the photo, which was captured by famous French photographer Gilles Bensimon.

While Maxwell often makes headlines for her modeling achievements, she was most recently in the news after rumors surfaced that she might be romantically linked to One Direction star Liam Payne after the two were seen on a dinner date in Berlin last month, according to a recent report by The Daily Mail. Payne and Maxwell were seen “deep in conversation” while at the hip restaurant they attended, the report further detailed.

“They’re both ­similar ages and bonded over their experiences in showbiz. They were seen deep in thought at the dinner and were clearly ­having a good time. Who knows where this could lead?” a source said of the pair.