WWE Rumors: Former World Champion Has Spoken With AEW And Wants To Be A Part Of It

If a deal actually happens, it would be a huge signing for All Elite Wrestling.

Wednesday was a huge day for All Elite Wrestling as they are less than two weeks away from their first-ever pay-per-view and have announced a TV deal. As reported by The Inquisitr, they have struck a deal to present a weekly TV show on TNT later this year. By the time it begins, their roster may end up growing by almost double and one former WWE World Heavyweight Champion says he wants to be a part of it.

On May 25, 2019, AEW will present Double or Nothing live from Las Vegas, and it will officially be the first event for the new promotion. After that, they already have a few other events lined up and will begin their TV show sometime later this year which has a lot of wrestling fans excited.

With Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Dustin Rhodes, and many more already on the roster, AEW is looking incredibly strong from a talent standpoint. There are others out there who have expressed interest in joining the promotion, though, and one of them is a former World Champion and ECW Champion.

Jake Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE, recently won his second-ever MMA fight in Bellator and has a record of 2-0. Even though he’s moving forward with his career in professional fighting, Hager is pretty interested in AEW.

Hager was a recent guest on an MMA show and spoke with Ariel Helwani about his current career and future projects. As reported by Wrestling World, Hager said that he is happy with what he’s doing right now, but he’s keeping a close eye on All Elite Wrestling.

As a matter of fact, Hager has actually had talks with AEW and believes it is bound to happen in the future.

“We’ve spoken, and I think that will progress in the future. As of now, I can’t tell you. I definitely want to be a part of [AEW] but I have been busy with training camps and talks haven’t gotten to that point yet.”

During his time as Jack Swagger in WWE, he worked closely with Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and Dustin Rhodes who are all now a part of AEW. Back in 2010, Swagger actually cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Jericho and won the World Heavyweight Championship from him on an episode of SmackDown.

While the roster of All Elite Wrestling is very strong, they’re going to need to keep building it to move forward and be successful. Adding a name such as Jack Swagger/Jake Hager after he’s done in the world of MMA would simply be another feather in their cap.