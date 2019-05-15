Alexis Ren Stuns Instagram Fans With Sexy Bedtime Snapshot

Alexis Ren hasn’t been active on her Instagram page as of late, but her most recent post is bound to make up for it. Earlier this week, the 22-year-old model and Dancing With the Stars finalist took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in bed while seemingly wearing very little clothing.

In the photo in question, Ren is lying face down in a bed amid white covers and sheets as she shoots an intense gaze at the onlooker with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She is resting her head on her arms, which are folded in front of her. The camera is positioned right in front of the bed at eye level with her, which gives the shot an intimate quality, as the TV star appears to be directly interacting with the onlooker.

The photo appears to have been captured in the morning as sunlight fills the room, hitting her sun-kissed skin and making her glow. Ren is wearing a generous layer of mascara and a little blush on her cheeks, giving her a look that is overall natural but ready to face the day. Her brunette hair is in a casual middle part as it cascades over her folded arms and all around her head.

The post, which Ren shared with her 13 million Instagram followers, garnered more than half a million likes and over 2,100 comments within a couple of days of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and social media personality took to the comments section to share their admiration for Ren, as well as to engage with her cheeky caption.

“Beautiful girl beautiful soul,” one user wrote, paired with a black heart emoji.

“Absolutely stunning picture! So fresh,” another one chimed in.

Despite being a social media influencer, Ren went on to be featured in coveted magazines such as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and Maxim. Because of her status as a social media star, she was an unusual choice for Sports Illustrated, but she ended up being voted Rookie of the Year in 2018, as Elite Daily reported at the time, marking a dream she’d had since she was 13.

“I appreciate Sports Illustrated expanding their horizons and bringing me, an influencer, on board,” Ren said, according to the report. “I know I didn’t come into this industry the same way as most girls, so it’s been a challenge for me to be accepted. I appreciate them giving me a chance.”