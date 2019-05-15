‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale: Episode 6 Preview Images Fail To Show Winterfell

The Season 8 finale images feature King's Landing and the after effects of Daenerys' destruction.

For the very last time, HBO has released their images for Game of Thrones. The Season 8 finale of the hit epic fantasy series will air on Sunday night and fans are desperate to know more about what will happen.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5, titled “The Bells,” of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Unfortunately, though, HBO has only released two images for Episode 6 of the final season. And, as IGN points out, it is an indicator of how tightly HBO is holding onto what will happen in the Season 8 finale. Normally, at least five images are offered up for fans to pore over while they wait for the next episode of Game of Thrones. However, some information can still be gleaned from the images.

In Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) managed to bring King’s Landing to a surrender after her dragon, Drogon, destroyed both Euron Greyjoy’s (Pilou Asbæk) fleet and the dragon-killing crossbows that Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) had used to fortify the walls of King’s Landing. However, after a lead up that saw Daenerys start her descent into madness, Episode 5 of Game of Thrones also saw Daenerys refuse the surrender and took to burning down King’s Landing — innocent civilians along with the enemy.

The first image for the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones shows Daenerys looking down over her army. It is similar to the visual shown in the trailer for the last episode. Daenerys is looking down over her army as King’s Landing burns around her. From this perspective, it appears like Daenerys might be inside King’s Landing as she stands at the top of stairs leading down into a courtyard filled with her army.

The second image shows Tyrion Lannister amid the rubble of King’s Landing. He is looking concerned or sad about something. However, this has been his normal expression since Daenerys attacked King’s Landing.

While the images show what will likely be the aftermath of Daenerys’ destruction, there are no pictures showing Winterfell. Even without images of the North, it is likely that the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones will return there. After all, Daenerys is likely wanting to have a conversation with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) about spreading the news regarding Jon Snow (Kit Harington) being a Targaryen. Also, it seems possible that Arya (Maisie Williams) could head there to alert her sister to what happened at King’s Landing.

However, viewers will just have to wait a little longer to find out if the North gets featured in the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones.

You can view the Episode 6 images in the gallery below.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.